Today's Paper | July 05, 2024

Brazilian citizen dies while paragliding in Shigar

Jamil Nagri Published July 5, 2024 Updated July 5, 2024 08:31am

GILGIT: A Brazilian citizen fell and died while paragliding in Shigar district on Thursday, according to the deputy commissioner.

Shigar DC Waliullah Falahi told Dawn that the foreigner, identified as Raineri Rodrigo Chaddad, started the adventure from a mountain in Askoli Shigar.

He didn’t have the permit for the activity, Mr Falahi said, adding that the tourist died on the spot.

Action has been initiated against the managing director of Alpine Adventure Guides Pakistan, the victim’s tour operator, for allowing him to take part in the activity without the requisite permit.

He said the victim’s body will be brought to Shigar government hospital today (Friday), where his postmortem will be conducted.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trade cooperation
Updated 05 Jul, 2024

Trade cooperation

Will Shehbaz be able to translate his dream of integrating Pakistan within the region by liberalising trade cooperation with South and Central Asia?
Creeping militancy
05 Jul, 2024

Creeping militancy

WHILE military personnel and LEAs have mostly been targeted in the current wave of militancy, the list of targets is...
Dodging culpability
05 Jul, 2024

Dodging culpability

IT is high time the judiciary put an end to the culture of impunity that has allowed the missing persons crisis to...
Elusive justice
Updated 04 Jul, 2024

Elusive justice

Till the Pakistani justice system institutionalises the fundamental principles of justice, it cannot fulfil its responsibilities.
High food prices
04 Jul, 2024

High food prices

THAT the country’s exports of raw food rose by 37pc in the last financial year over the previous one is a welcome...
Paralysis in academia
04 Jul, 2024

Paralysis in academia

LIKE all other sectors, higher education is not immune to the debilitating financial crisis that is currently ...