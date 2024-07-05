Brazilian citizen dies while paragliding in Shigar

GILGIT: A Brazilian citizen fell and died while paragliding in Shigar district on Thursday, according to the deputy commissioner.

Shigar DC Waliullah Falahi told Dawn that the foreigner, identified as Raineri Rodrigo Chaddad, started the adventure from a mountain in Askoli Shigar.

He didn’t have the permit for the activity, Mr Falahi said, adding that the tourist died on the spot.

Action has been initiated against the managing director of Alpine Adventure Guides Pakistan, the victim’s tour operator, for allowing him to take part in the activity without the requisite permit.

He said the victim’s body will be brought to Shigar government hospital today (Friday), where his postmortem will be conducted.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2024