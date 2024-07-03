UAE aviation team assesses Karachi airport

RAWALPINDI: A team from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates begun an aviation security assessment at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said the two-member GCAA team, led by Senior Director of Aviation Affairs Abdullah Al Kaabi, was welcomed by PCAA’s Director Aviation retired Air Cdre Shahid Qadir upon their arrival in Karachi.

Over the next four days, the team will be inspecting the implementation of various security measures at the airport, with a specific focus on measures for flights to the UAE.

The assessment is part of the ongoing collaborative efforts between the GCAA and PCAA to enhance aviation security standards in the country, said the PCAA spokesman.

In the last week of June, a two-member team of GCAA carried out an aviation security assessment at Islamabad International Airport.

The team had inquired about the scanning machines at the airport, their standard and procedure of issuing different passes.

The team inspected implementation of security measures at the airport and steps being taken for flights to the UAE.

On that occasion, Mr Al Kaabi, who led the team, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening the aviation security system of Pakistan through capacity and capability building.

‘Airport not sold’

Meanwhile, the PCAA has dismissed as baseless rumours circulating on social media that Jinnah International Airport has been secretly sold.

In a statement, the PCAA spokesman said: “Recent rumours circulating online regarding the sale of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi are completely unfounded. The airport remains under the management of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.”

The PCAA urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and to refrain from spreading unverified claims that can cause unnecessary confusion and concern.

The viral rumours had suggested a secret transaction involving the airport, leading to a flurry of mixed reactions on social media.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2024