Today's Paper | July 03, 2024

UAE aviation team assesses Karachi airport

Mohammad Asghar Published July 3, 2024 Updated July 3, 2024 09:41am

RAWALPINDI: A team from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates begun an aviation security assessment at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said the two-member GCAA team, led by Senior Director of Aviation Affairs Abdullah Al Kaabi, was welcomed by PCAA’s Director Aviation retired Air Cdre Shahid Qadir upon their arrival in Karachi.

Over the next four days, the team will be inspecting the implementation of various security measures at the airport, with a specific focus on measures for flights to the UAE.

The assessment is part of the ongoing collaborative efforts between the GCAA and PCAA to enhance aviation security standards in the country, said the PCAA spokesman.

CAA dismisses rumours about sale of Jinnah airport

In the last week of June, a two-member team of GCAA carried out an aviation security assessment at Islamabad International Airport.

The team had inquired about the scanning machines at the airport, their standard and procedure of issuing different passes.

The team inspected implementation of security measures at the airport and steps being taken for flights to the UAE.

On that occasion, Mr Al Kaabi, who led the team, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening the aviation security system of Pakistan through capacity and capability building.

‘Airport not sold’

Meanwhile, the PCAA has dismissed as baseless rumours circulating on social media that Jinnah International Airport has been secretly sold.

In a statement, the PCAA spokesman said: “Recent rumours circulating online regarding the sale of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi are completely unfounded. The airport remains under the management of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.”

The PCAA urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and to refrain from spreading unverified claims that can cause unnecessary confusion and concern.

The viral rumours had suggested a secret transaction involving the airport, leading to a flurry of mixed reactions on social media.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

King Trump

King Trump

Rafia Zakaria
The US supreme court’s decision virtually guarantees that Trump reinstated will have drastically more powers than he enjoyed in his previous term.

Editorial

Jail security
Updated 03 Jul, 2024

Jail security

If those convicted of murder, rape or terrorism are able to break free and return to the streets, it will not reflect well on the competence of our criminal justice system.
Coping with disaster
03 Jul, 2024

Coping with disaster

THE monsoons are practically upon us, bringing with them the fear of urban flooding, flash floods, and accompanying...
Orwellian state
03 Jul, 2024

Orwellian state

IT seems that the goings-on in judges’ homes is not the only thing that piques Big Brother’s curiosity. Our...
‘Cruel jest’
Updated 02 Jul, 2024

‘Cruel jest’

Actual economic course correction has once again been put off for another time.
Limited choices
02 Jul, 2024

Limited choices

NONE of the limited choices before the international community where dealing with the Afghan Taliban regime are very...
India’s victory
02 Jul, 2024

India’s victory

IN the end, the best team won — the team that held its nerve best when the stakes were the highest. Batting...