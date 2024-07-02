ATC issues non-bailable warrants for KP CM Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants aga­inst Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders, with the warning that they could be declared proclaimed offender over continuous absence in cases related to violent protests and violation of Section 144 of the criminal procedure code.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra resumed proceedings in the cases registered against CM Gandapur, Amir Mughal as well as other PTI leaders, including those who deserted the party after the May 9, 2023, incident.

While Ali Nawaz Awan, Wasif Qayyum, Amir Kiani and others appeared in court, pleas were filed on behalf of CM Gandapur and Mr Mughal seeking exemption from personal attendance citing that they were out of the city.

Mr Gandapur has not attended the proceeding since April.

The judge termed the reason provided in the plea not valid and said the accused persons were duty bound to appear before the court at each hearing. The defence counsel requested the court to give another opportunity to Mr Gandapur and assured the judge of his presence at the next hearing.

However, the judge reminded him that this was the responsibility of an accused on bail to ensure his attendance, and later issued the arrest warrants for the KP CM and Mr Mughal. He said he would review the order of arrest warrants on the next date of hearing when the accused would appear before the court.

He warned the counsel that the process to declare them proclaimed offender would be initiated in case of their non-appearance and adjourned further proceeding till July 8. Judge Sipra also expressed his intention to conduct day-to-day proceeding with effect from the next date of hearing.

Published in Dawn, July 2nd, 2024