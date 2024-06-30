Today's Paper | June 30, 2024

SC judge Athar Minallah denies role in case against Vawda, Kamal

Nasir Iqbal Published June 30, 2024 Updated June 30, 2024 10:04am

• Justice Minallah asks apex court registrar to place his letter on record
• Says vilification campaigns associated with nature of judges’ duty in polarised society

ISLAMABAD: In a letter sent to the Supreme Court registrar to dispel the impression that contempt proceedings against Senator Faisal Vawda and MNA Mustafa Kamal were initiated on his complaint, Justice Athar Minallah stated unequivocally that neither any complaint was filed by him nor was he in any manner consulted in this regard.

“My view regarding contempt proceedings is manifest from the jurisprudence laid down while I was serving in the High Court,” Justice Minallah said in the letter. He added that he had confronted the challenges of malicious campaigns, intrusions in his privacy, fake allegations, and imputation of motives on account of his verdicts since 2017.

He said that as a judge he had realised that such vilification campaigns were associated with the nature of performing their constitutional duty in a polarised society having a fragile rule of law.

“It affirmed and strengthened my allegiance and commitment to every word of the oath of my office. Fake, false, and misguided propaganda and vilification campaigns are short-lived because truth ultimately prevails,” he said.

According to him, as a judge, he has never responded to nor has he been influenced by such vilification campaigns, regardless of their harshness or falsity. The letter said that the judicial branch of the state had a pivotal role in society.

“A judge is not immune from being criticised. The judiciary, because of the nature of functions assigned to it under the Constitution and the lofty position it enjoys in society, is open to criticism,” he said.

“The independence of a judge is not affected in any manner because of public criticism. But unthoughtful criticism, using strong and intemperate language or utterances that are defamatory in nature, ought to be avoided. An independent judge, despite the harshness or tone of the criticism, cannot be provoked to react in such a manner that results in his or her becoming the subject matter of a criminal case because of the profound consequences in the context of due process and fair trial.”

Magnanimity, empathy, and compassion, even otherwise, were the essential attributes of an impartial and independent judge, he asserted.

“Fake, false, malicious, and misguided propaganda, cyberbullying or cyberstalking, targeting the judiciary and its members on social media platforms has become a common phenomenon. The privacy of judges is not protected, and messages, photos, and videos relating to their personal lives or family matters are also uploaded in flagrant violation of the right to privacy,” he said.

“Fake, false, and fabricated information and propaganda about judges and the administration of justice is resorted to get desired verdicts. Motives are imputed when a verdict is not of liking. It definitely creates an intense challenge for an independent judge and the judiciary. But the dignity of a Judge or a Court is not dependent on resorting to the law of contempt. The judgments of a judge and the latter’s conduct are the measures of his or her integrity and independence,” Justice Minallah said.

“The dignity of an independent judge nor his or her integrity is so frail and vulnerable so as to be harmed by a tweet on the social media platform.”

The registrar was asked to place this letter on record to dispel any unfounded impression that the proceedings were initiated on his complaint.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Burdening the people
Updated 30 Jun, 2024

Burdening the people

The tax-heavy budget will make lives of avg Pakistanis even harder and falls far short of inspiring confidence in govt's ability to execute structural changes.
WikiLeaks’ legacy
30 Jun, 2024

WikiLeaks’ legacy

THE recent release from captivity of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange has presented an opportunity to revisit the...
Iranian run-off
30 Jun, 2024

Iranian run-off

FRIDAY’S snap presidential election in Iran, called after the shock deaths of Ebrahim Raisi and members of his...
Pension burden
Updated 29 Jun, 2024

Pension burden

The cost of inaction has been enormous; the national pension bill has risen 50 times during the last 20 years.
‘Hot pursuit’
29 Jun, 2024

‘Hot pursuit’

WHILE Pakistan faces a major problem in the form of terrorists from Afghanistan infiltrating the country,...
Of fatal flaws
29 Jun, 2024

Of fatal flaws

IT is remarkable how chaos seems to be the only constant with the PTI. Late on Thursday, it emerged that the...