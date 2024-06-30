Today's Paper | June 30, 2024

CJP Isa for implementing laws on women’s inclusivity

Nasir Iqbal Published June 30, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Saturday that Pakistan’s Constitution was gender-responsive and women-inclusive, but emphasised the effective application of laws to achieve inclusivity.

Speaking at the conclusion of a three-day ‘Regional Inclusive Justice Symposium-South Asia’ in Islamabad, the CJP underscored that the Constitution mandates women’s representation across all sectors.

Citing articles from the Constitution, Justice Isa said Article 25 ensures equal treatment and said that women not only enter the National Assembly through reserv­ed seats but also win elections and become parliamentarians. On the law of inheritance, the CJP, however, pointed out that men often deny women their rights which was not only against the Quranic injunctions but also violated the law of the land. He shared Quranic wisdom about inclusion, equality, access to justice for all, and other issues at the event.

He said Islam considered vilification of a woman by painting her immoral as a criminal offence and called it ‘Qazf’. This has also been incorporated in the laws of Pakistan, but sadly it was seldom applied, the CJP observed.

In the Holy Quran, the punishment of ‘Qazf’ is 80 lashes; Section 496 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) entailed a punishment of five years. But sadly, the CJP said, he had never heard that the law was ever implemented.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said that we must take pro-inclusivity structural interventions. Justice Shah underscored several pro-inclusivity visionary and futuristic steps and initiatives for fostering inclusion, such as service structure, judicial policies, working environment, and legal education, to address serious socio-cultural barriers preventing women from joining the judiciary.

Advocating the European Union’s cause for inclusion, EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka said that the EU projects were gender-supportive. Howe­ver, more needed to be done for women’s empowerment and equality, she added.

Sharmeela Rassool, the country representative for UN Women in Pakistan, said justice could not thrive without inclusivity. Justice should not be a privilege but a birthright and we must rewrite this narrative, she added.

“Women should not be left behind in this digital revolution, in this digital transformation…as it was done in the past certain revolutions in human history,” she said, expressing her concerns. She, however, appeared optimistic, saying it sounds good that the apex court in Pakistan has shown its determination for inclusive justice.

According to her, collective and concerted efforts are required to change the landscape. Mohamed Yahya, UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator, said that the UN stands firm in its commitment to inclusive justice. Gender justice demands united efforts to make it a reality, the UN official said.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2024

