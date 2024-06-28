ANP chief asks PM Shehbaz to form judicial commission on 2021 reconciliation efforts with TTP

Awami National Party (ANP) central President Aimal Wali Khan said on Friday that he had written an application to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to form a judicial commission on the reconciliation efforts that took place in 2021 between the government and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In 2021, the then-prime minister Imran Khan and former president Arif Alvi confirmed that the authorities were holding talks with the TTP This was followed by an official announcement of a ceasefire between the TTP and the Pakistani state.

The TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Aimal had earlier claimed that 40,000 terrorists, who got relief in the guise of reconciliation, were playing with people’s lives.

“Terrorists are targeting police under a plan. Authorities have given terrorists the opportunity to move freely,” he had said.

During a conversation with DawnNewsTV today, the Senator asked whether the culprits providing convenience to the terrorists who were resettled in Pakistan in the name of reconciliation will ever be punished.

“I have conveyed to the PM as well that a fact-finding committee should be formed on this,” he said.

“The application that I have sent to the PM […] I have asked him that if he cannot approve the application then he should reject it,” he said, adding that he would move towards the courts or the Senate if necessary.

“I have received a response from the high court, then I would go to the Supreme Court and the Senate. I am willing to do anything but will someone ask them,” he said.

“A judicial inquiry commission should be formed that investigates all the facets of the ‘reconciliation’,” he said.

“I have named six people who should be investigated and they are; General [Qamar Javed] Bajwa, General Faiz [Hameed], Imran Khan, Arif Alvi, Mahmood Khan and Barrister Saif who was a minister during the negotiations and the operation,” he said.

“I have named these six people and they should be questioned and at least the facts should be presented based on which they settled 40,000 people here,” he said.

He said that he had handed the application to the premier in person however, there had not been any response to it.

“The fundamental question is the operation, who should the operation be carried out against? the facilitators,” he said.