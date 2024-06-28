Today's Paper | June 28, 2024

No PCB meeting on budgeting held so far

Mohammad Yaqoob Published June 28, 2024 Updated June 28, 2024 09:57am

LAHORE: With just a couple of days left before the ongoing financial year ends, no meeting has been held so far to present the 2024-25 budget of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before the Board of Governors (BoG) for approval.

According to well-informed sources, no internal budget meeting has been held so far and there is no chance of any such meeting in the near future, as PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is currently in West Indies on the invitation of the International Cricket Council to watch the T20 World Cup final scheduled to be held in Bridgetown on June 29.

The PCB chief is expected to return to Pakistan on July 2, it is learnt.

On a couple of occasions in the past, PCB’s financial budget was delayed due to mismanagement and the same situation has arisen again, which signifies an unprofessional approach of the authorities concerned in the game’s governing body.

The incumbent PCB regime under Mohsin took some major decisions unilaterally — without the approval of the BoG — in the recent past. These decisions include giving back T20 captaincy to Babar Azam, just two months ahead of the T20 World Cup, after Shaheen Shah Afridi-led side suffered a 4-1 T20 series defeat in New Zealand earlier this year.

The decisions to announce a headless national selection body comprising seven members, including five of them from Lahore; bringing back all-rounder Imad Wasim and fast bowler Mohammad Amir to international cricket; and appointing Gary Kirsten as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach just one month before the T20 World Cup were also taken by the Mohsin-led PCB with no formal endorsement from the BoG.

Pakistan’s first-round exit at the World Cup after embarrassing losses to the US and India exposed the poor decision-making of the present PCB.

Interestingly, a meeting of the BoG has not been held since mid-February and no date has been announced for its meeting yet.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PM spurned
Updated 28 Jun, 2024

PM spurned

The PM must ensure PTI is allowed to function just like any other political party while the latter must not set rigid conditions.
Gaza’s journalists
28 Jun, 2024

Gaza’s journalists

Israel does not want other voices to be heard, and is adamant on spinning its blood-soaked campaign in Gaza as a ‘just war’.
Chinese industries
28 Jun, 2024

Chinese industries

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif appears to be pushing the rusty bureaucratic machinery hard to turn nearly three dozen...
Positive feelers
Updated 27 Jun, 2024

Positive feelers

New Delhi’s negotiators should adopt a less rigid stance if they are at all serious about regional peace.
Polio problem
27 Jun, 2024

Polio problem

SIX cases in six months. The tally for the entire last year equalled in half the time. Pakistan’s efforts towards...
Battle against heat
27 Jun, 2024

Battle against heat

DO the rulers have what it takes to protect citizens from sizzling temperatures? Apathetic and myopic, they have...