Today's Paper | June 24, 2024

PCB Chairman Naqvi approves promotion of ‘quality domestic’ cricket

Dawn.com Published June 24, 2024 Updated June 24, 2024 06:34pm
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi while presiding over a PCB meeting on Monday in Lahore’s National Cricket Academy.—Screengrab taken from PCB Media’s X
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi while presiding over a PCB meeting on Monday in Lahore’s National Cricket Academy.—Screengrab taken from PCB Media’s X

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday approved the promotion of “quality domestic” cricket on all levels, calling for tournaments to be organised from the club level to the national level.

A stunning super-over humiliation for the Green Team at the hands of the United States was followed by a six-run loss to bitter rivals India in a game where they failed to chase down a paltry 120-run target.

Subsequently, after rain distributed equal points in the match between Ireland and the USA, Pakistan were indirectly knocked out of a T20 World Cup tournament’s group stages for the first time in their history.

On June 11, after Pakistan’s loss against India, Naqvi came down heavily on the team management and said the Babar Azam-led side requires “major surgery”.

Mohsin also felt that it was time to start looking at players who have been sitting outside the team.

While presiding over a meeting in Lahore’s National Cricket Academy today, Naqvi said, “Quality domestic cricket will be promoted at all levels.”

According to a post on PCB Media’s X account, Naqvi said that athletes should be provided with professional grooming.

“Better coaches will improve the skills of the new talent by training them,” Naqvi said, adding that players will only be given further opportunities based on their performance, fitness and merit.

Naqvi said that promoting quality cricket would help bridge the gap between Pakistan and international cricket.

“Investing in new talent will promote cricket at the grassroots level and yield positive results,” he said.

During the meeting, while calling no for the improvement of coaches in the domestic circuit, Naqvi also decided to revise the domestic contracts.

He said that players who want to play for the national side would have to take part in the domestic circuit.

“Players will be selected based on performances and tricks. There will be no compromise on merit, performance and fitness,” Naqvi said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time for dialogue
Updated 24 Jun, 2024

Time for dialogue

If the PML-N and PTI remain mired in mutual acrimony, an ever-widening gap will continue to allow non-political forces to assert themselves.
Property taxes
24 Jun, 2024

Property taxes

ACCORDING to reports in the local media, along with the higher taxes imposed on real estate in the recent budget, ...
Fierce heat
24 Jun, 2024

Fierce heat

CLIMATE change is unfolding as predicted by experts: savage heat, melting glaciers, extreme rainfall, drought, ...
China’s concerns
23 Jun, 2024

China’s concerns

Pakistan has no option but to neutralise militant threat to Chinese projects, as well as address its business and political stability concerns.
War drums
23 Jun, 2024

War drums

If it is foolish enough to launch another war in Lebanon, Tel Aviv will be solely responsible for setting the Middle East on fire.
Balochistan budget
23 Jun, 2024

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN’S Rs955.6bn budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 makes many pledges to the poor citizens of Pakistan’s...