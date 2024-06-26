Firebrand Vawda tenders ‘unconditional apology’ to SC, seeks withdrawal of contempt charges

Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court, asking it to withdraw the contempt charges against him.

On May 17, a three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa issued contempt charges against Vawda for his outburst against the judiciary during a press conference at the National Press Club in Islamabad.

The notices were issued for several “malicious” allegations against the judiciary and the judges.

The court had also issued show cause notices to 34 television channels, asking them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for airing the remarks of Vawda as well as MQM-P’s MNA Mustafa Kamal criticising the judiciary.

Kamal had already submitted an unconditional and unqualified apology for his utterances.

Earlier this month, Senator Vawda had requested SC to withdraw the contempt of court charges, stating he never intended to bring the judiciary into disrepute.

In his apology today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Vawda said that he had every respect and regard for the judiciary, adding that he could not “imagine to do any act which lowers the estimation of the judiciary in any manner.”

He said that the matter was not about anyone’s ego and one should “act more cautiously to work towards the establishment of a better image of the judiciary.”

“It will be adverse to the interests of the people of Pakistan if two Constitutional bodies are seen to be standing against each other,” Vawda said in his letter.

He said has realised that the maintenance of a good public image and estimation of the judiciary was vital for the judiciary to be able to perform.

Despite his best intentions, he said, his press conference may have come across as objectionable.

He said to ensure the prestige concerning the image of the judiciary, the respondent submitted himself before the honourable court and deeply regretted any harm that may have been caused by his press conference.

“That further, in order to show his utmost respect as per the teaching of Islam for the Honourable Court the respondent sincerely apologizes unconditionally,” he said.

He said he would be willing to take any further steps that the court deemed “necessary and appropriate” for their satisfaction, adding that he never intended to impugn the dignity or independence of the judiciary.

“In light of what has been stated above, it is very humbly prayed that this Court may be pleased to withdraw the said show cause notice,” the apology states.