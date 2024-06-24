Boy in Gujrat knifes man to death after ‘sectarian argument’

GUJRAT: A 14-year-old boy murdered a middle-age man allegedly following an argument over a sectarian issue at Chak Chohdo village in Kunjah police precincts on Sunday.

According to local sources, the teenager, Rehan, son of a prayer leader of a village mosque, allegedly had a brief altercation over a sectarian issue with Syed Nazeer Hussain Shah, a resident of the same village.

Following the row, the boy repeatedly stabbed the victim with a knife and fled the scene, they say. The injured man was shifted to the Kunjah Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a critical condition, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Doctors conducted the autopsy and handed over the body to the victim’s family.

A team of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) also collected evidence from the crime scene. A case has been registered against three suspects — Rehan, his uncle and father — under sections 302, 34 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Shabeer Hussain Shah, a brother of the deceased.

Local and police sources say that the prime suspect seems to be a religious fanatic.

A spokesman for Gujrat police, however, says that raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects and the motive behind the crime would only be ascertained after their interrogation.

