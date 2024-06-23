Pakistani women joining combat courses in US double in a decade: report

WASHINGTON: The number of Pakistani female officers receiving military training in the United States has increased by 150 per cent in the past decade, according to a report released by the US State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

The report, released on Friday, stated that for the past two years, Pakistan has led the region by sending the most number of female military officers to the US for training.

From 2020 to 2023, 55 Pakistani women attended International Military Education and Training (IMET) courses, more than double compared to 22 who participated between 2013 and 2019.

“In Pakistan, these individuals have proven to be the first drops of rain, jumping head-first into military training and education courses to advance their professional development while laying the groundwork for more women to follow,” the report said.

The training is sponsored by the US State Department to “build military-to-military relationships” by funding foreign officers to take part in the US military training and education courses.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2024