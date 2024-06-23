Today's Paper | June 23, 2024

Casualties feared in Dir clashes between FC, intruding militants: reports

Haleem Asad Published June 23, 2024 Updated June 23, 2024 07:21am

LOWER DIR: Casualties are feared on both sides as militants from Afghanistan reportedly attacked Frontier Corps (FC) personnel at multiple locations at the Pak-Afghan border in Maidan area of Lower Dir district on Saturday, as per unconfirmed reports.

According to local residents and official sources, there were reports of militants’ infiltration from the Afghan side via the Shahi border area at Lamotai Top, Suripao and Safarai forest.

However, the reports were yet to be confirmed by Inter Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing.

On getting information about the alleged infiltration, troops of the paramilitary force, FC, led by Captain Yasin, Captain Asfandiar and Subedar Hamza, advanced to block the militants’ movement, as per reports.

The militants allegedly attacked the troops, who also retaliated, thus prompting fears of casualties on both sides.

The security forces surrounded alleged militants at three different locations. Later, gunship helicopters launched strikes on the alleged militants’ hideouts. According to locals, artillery shells were also fired on the suspected locations.

The gravity of the situation prompted the military to send regular troops to the areas.

According to locals, members of the banned TTP, hailing from Lower Dir and Swat districts, often use the Shahi and Binshahi route to enter into Lower Dir and move further towards Swat during Eid.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2024

