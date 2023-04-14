DAWN.COM Logo

Two TTP militants shot dead in Lower Dir

Our Correspondent Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 10:37am

LOWER DIR: The district police on Thursday claimed to have killed two militants affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (Bajaur) during an encounter with police at Khat Kalay area of Talash here late on Wednesday night.

Briefing the local journalists at his office, Lower Dir district police officer Tariq Iqbal said that both the terrorists identified as Burhanuddin and Hafeezullah alias Umar, residents of Alladand, Malakand, were involved in the murder of a traffic police officer, Bakht Zamin, who was martyred in Talash Bazaar on April 4.

The DPO said that police were informed about the presence of the two suspects at Khat Kalay in Talash Wednesday night.

He said when the police team reached the place, the accused hurled a hand grenade at a police van which did not explode. The militants also fired at the police personnel but they remained unhurt.

In retaliation, both terrorists were killed on the spot. The DPO said the bodies were brought to the THQ hospital Talash and later dispatched to Malakand district.

Police also recovered two pistols, six cartridges, a hand grenade, two mobile sets and a motorcycle from the militants’ possession. Responding to queries, the DPO said the accused belonged to the TTP Bajaur group and were also wanted in several other cases.

He said both the accused were also relatives and they had migrated to Malakand district from Sor Bat Barawal area of Upper Dir.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2023

