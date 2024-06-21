Drugs rehab centre staff booked for ‘torturing patient to death’ in Rawalpindi

TAXILA: The Wah Saddar police booked the drugs rehabilitation centre staff for allegedly torturing a patient to death during treatment on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

According to police sources, Tanveer Ahmed has reported to police that he admitted his drug addict son-in-law Mohammad Yousaf in a private drugs rehabilitation centre in the Wah Model town area on June 14 for treatment and rehabilitation.

On Thursday, the centre staff brought his body with torture and cut marks to Wah General Hospital and escaped.

Later his body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Taxila where an autopsy proved that the man was severely beaten with sticks and rods.

Police have registered a murder case against doctors and staff of the private drugs rehabilitation centre staff under sections 302 and 34 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched further investigation.

Road accident

One person was killed while three others were injured in motorcycle-car collision on Kohat-Fatehjang road near Gullyal in the limits of Fatehjang police station on Thursday, police sources said.

Police sources said that 46-year-old Sher Khan, a native of Kot Fateh was going on his motorcycle. While trying to avoid a car coming from opposite direction he skidded off the road and collided with a roadside tree. As a result Sher died on the spot while two occupants of the car identified as 35-year-old Musadiq Mukhtair and 40-year-old Abdul Ghafour were injured critically.

The injured and dead were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang.

Published in Dawn, June 21st, 2024