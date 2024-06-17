Today's Paper | June 17, 2024

5 terrorist killed in IBO in KP’s Khyber district: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published June 17, 2024 Updated June 17, 2024 12:05am

Five terrorists were killed after the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district on Sunday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

It said that security forces effectively engaged with the terrorists and five terrorists were killed as a result.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians, it said.

Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, it added.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.

On Tuesday, the security forces “neutralised” 11 terrorists who were involved in the attack on seven security officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat.

Last month, an army officer was martyred and three terrorists were killed during an IBO in Balochistan’s Zhob district.

In a separate incident, 17 terrorists were killed and another two were injured on May 27 in two separate operations conducted by security forces in KP.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the deluge
Updated 16 Jun, 2024

After the deluge

There was a lack of mental fortitude in the loss against India while against US, the team lost all control and displayed a lack of cohesion and synergy.
Fugue state
16 Jun, 2024

Fugue state

WITH its founder in jail these days, it seems nearly impossible to figure out what the PTI actually wants. On one...
Sindh budget
16 Jun, 2024

Sindh budget

SINDH’S Rs3.06tr budget for the upcoming financial year is a combination of populist interventions, attempts to...
Slow start
Updated 15 Jun, 2024

Slow start

Despite high attendance, the NA managed to pass only a single money bill during this period.
Sindh lawlessness
Updated 15 Jun, 2024

Sindh lawlessness

A recently released report describes the law and order situation in Karachi as “worryingly poor”.
Punjab budget
15 Jun, 2024

Punjab budget

PUNJAB’S budget for 2024-25 provides much fodder to those who believe that the increased provincial share from the...