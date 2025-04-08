E-Paper | April 08, 2025

Japan’s emperor visits WWII battleground Iwo Jima

AFP Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 08:01am
JAPANESE Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow at a war veterans monument during a visit to Iwo Jima.—Reuters
JAPANESE Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow at a war veterans monument during a visit to Iwo Jima.—Reuters

IWO JIMA: Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Monday made a rare visit to the tiny Pacific island of Iwo Jima to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The Japanese island, around 1,250 kilometres south of Tokyo, was the scene of a five-week battle between wartime enemies Japan and the United States in 1945.

Nearly all of Japan’s 21,000 soldiers on the island were killed during the fight, while the US side saw more than 6,800 fatalities and 19,000 wounded.

The royal couple bowed deeply as they offered flowers and ritually poured water at a memorial for the war dead as rain fell on the island, which is known in Japan as Iwo-To.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the island together last month for a ceremony to mark 80 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima.

The battle inspired movies and books but is perhaps best associated with one of the most famous photos of World War II — showing a group of US Marines raising the American flag on the rubble-covered surface of Mount Suribachi.

Today the island is off-limits for civilians and decayed warship parts litter its brown beaches, while rust-covered abandoned tanks sit in lush greenery.

Efforts to find the remains of the war dead continue on the remote volcanic island, where a journalist said that a smell of sulphur permeates the air.

Naruhito’s parents, Emperor-emeritus Akihito and his wife Michiko, visited the island in 1994.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

In fight mode

In fight mode

Arifa Noor
The bouts between political parties and establishment take a toll on country far more than they do on political parties.

Editorial

Meltdown
08 Apr, 2025

Meltdown

A full-blown trade war is upon us as the era of the rules-based, multilateral trading order is nearly over.
Settling differences
08 Apr, 2025

Settling differences

SOMETHING is stirring within the PTI. Some of its older hands are back in the limelight, ostensibly to make another...
Glacial ingenuity
08 Apr, 2025

Glacial ingenuity

NECESSITY is indeed the mother of invention, as witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan. In these areas, where climate change...
Going dry
Updated 07 Apr, 2025

Going dry

Authorities should refrain from undertaking any water scheme that infringes on rights of any federating unit to avoid more controversies.
Afghan return
07 Apr, 2025

Afghan return

AS expected, the government of Pakistan is moving ahead with its plan to forcibly repatriate Afghan Citizenship Card...
Hurting women
07 Apr, 2025

Hurting women

MONTH after month, the figures of crimes against women in the country indicate that our society is close to...