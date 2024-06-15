IHC seeks reports from spy, other agencies in missing person case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought reports from secretaries of Interior, Defence, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Military Intelli­gence, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and sector commanders of spy agencies of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Azad Kashmir on a petition filed by a woman seeking recovery of her husband, who went missing on June 7.

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani was hearing the petition of Khaleeqa Khursheed seeking recovery of her husband Khawaja Khursheed.

Mr Khursheed, a resident of Neelum Valley of Azad Kashmir, went missing on June 7.

According to the petition, Mr Khursheed was in Rawalpindi and went to Sector G-13 of Islamabad, but did not return home.

The counsel of the petitioner informed the Islamabad High Court that Mr Khursheed’s brother has lodged the complaint with the police that despite hectic efforts, Mr Khursheed could not be traced.

As the judge issued notices to the respondents, the counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till next working day after Eidul Azha. Justice Kayani fixed the hearing on June 21.

Baloch missing persons

In a related development, Addi­tional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed Justice Kayani that 91 out of 95 Baloch missing persons have been recovered.

Justice Kayani remarked that the court has focused on the recovery of the missing persons and did not go beyond further.

He said when the courts would start recording statements of missing persons, senior government functionaries and officials would land into jails.

The court also inquired about the commission constituted to look into the Baloch missing students, which comprises directors-general of the ISI, MI, Intelligence Bureau, FIA and Counter-Terrorism Department.

Duggal apprised the court about the progress into the case.

Advocate Imaan Mazari informed the court that another Baloch student, Aneesur Rehman, has gone missing on June 5.

Justice Kayani remarked that such actions created hatred against the state, but policymakers seem naive to look into this aspect, adding that there may be some troublemakers among these persons, but they need to be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

Ms Mazari told the court that unknown persons pick up citizens and then hand them over to CTD.

Justice Kayani said he has already recommended the formation of a larger bench for hearing of such cases and has asked the registrar to invite DGs of ISI, MI and IB in meetings of the Criminal Justice Committee.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2024