PM Shehbaz to take up budget; launch of economic survey today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the federal cabinet today (Tue­s­day) to review the upcoming federal budget, which is expected to be tabled before the National Asse­mbly tomorrow (Wednesday).

The huddle will also provide the PM an opportunity to take his aides into confidence over decisions made during his recent visit to China, a source in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

In addition, Finance Min­­­ister Muhammad Aur­a­ngzeb will launch the Economic Survey 2023-24 on Tuesday afternoon, which contains a roundup of the country’s economic performance over the past year.

Separately, in a meeting with Prince Rahim Aga Khan, the PM invited the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to increase its investment in Pakistan’s tourism sector.

The prime minister also congratulated Prince Rahim on receiving the Nishan-i-Pakistan Award. He expressed gratitude to him for establishing various social welfare projects in less developed and remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

He said setting up of various welfare projects in Pakistan’s education, hea­lth, agriculture, tourism, IT and other sectors was commendable. Besides, the newly launched software technology park and solar power plants in Hunza were also highly commendable, he added.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2024