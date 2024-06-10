Another youth ‘shot dead by robbers’ in Karachi

KARACHI: A teenage boy was shot dead by armed men in what his family claimed a mugging incident in the Sukkan area in the small hours of Sunday morning.

Sukkan SHO Salahuddin Qazi said that Bismillah Talib, 18, and his friend were standing outside the latter’s house in Khaskheli Goth late on Saturday night when their locality was under power load-shedding.

He said that two armed men riding a motorbike emerged there and one of them got off the bike and opened straight fire on Talib and rode away without looting anything.

The teenager suffered a single bullet wounds in the chest and died on the spot. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Victim’s relatives told the media that he was shot dead by robbers when he put up resistance to their bid to snatch his cell phone.

However, a Malir police spokesperson said in a statement that the assailants did not snatch the victim’s or his friend’s cell phone. He said that investigators were looking into the case from all possible angles.

Guard held in teenager’s killing case

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a private security guard who had allegedly killed a 17-year-old ragpicker in North Karachi.

Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi told Dawn that the Sir Syed police arrested the guard, Ramzan.

He said that the company supervisor and another employee had already been arrested.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2024