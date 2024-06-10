Parliament the forum to ensure constitutional supremacy: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent jibe at PTI, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Sunday called street protests “futile” as parliament was the real forum for strengthening, protecting, and ensuring constitutional supremacy.

Mr Sharif made the remarks during a meeting with Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar, who called on him in Murree.

According to a party spokesman, Mr Sharif congratulated the Senate deputy chairman on assuming his position and expressed hope that he would play an effective role in the upper house to strengthen the federation, national unity and democracy.

He said the Senate always played an important role in critical legislation and therefore its custodians have a bigger role than other lawmakers to uphold the house’s sanctity.

PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the upper house, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, was also present at the meeting. The three-time former prime minister is presently staying in the picturesque hill station where he has been chairing party meetings.

In a huddle on Saturday, the PML-N chief said he held no political grudge against anyone and that he was not the man to take political vengeance.

Mr Sharif also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for what he called a sharp reduction in the prices of essential items.

A source in the PML-N said Mr Sharif also urged his party’s government to present a public-friendly budget and provide relief to the poor, already reeling under the burden of inflation.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2024