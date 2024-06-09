Normalcy returns to Chaman after days of violence

QUETTA: The situation in Chaman began to normalise on Saturday following three days of violent protests and clashes between demonstrators and security forces, which resulted in several arrests, and injuries on both sides.

Although protesters continued their sit-in on the Chaman-Kandahar highway near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, no violence was reported throughout the day.

Sources said that protesters, representing various parties in an alliance, gathered in large numbers near the FC headquarters, where they have been demonstrating for the past eight months.

“No protest rally or roadblock took place at Mall Road,” a senior district administration official told Dawn, adding that shops and markets, which had been closed for the last three days, were now open.

The train service between Quetta and Chaman, suspended due to security concerns, remained inactive.

Home minister claims elements from Afghanistan inciting unrest, also sees India’s role

The Quetta-Chaman highway remained open, with traffic flowing normally and trucks carrying import and export goods reaching Chaman.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove claimed that elements from Afghanistan were inciting unrest in Chaman.

Speaking at a press conference at the Quetta Press Club on Saturday evening, Mr Langove asserted that no one would be allowed to challenge the state’s authority and hinted at Indian involvement in the unrest, citing the opening of 18 consulates in Afghanistan as facilitating terrorist activities in Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2024