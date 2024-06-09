Today's Paper | June 09, 2024

CM Gandapur dares Centre to levy new taxes on KP

Fazal Khaliq Published June 9, 2024 Updated June 9, 2024 07:45am
Leaders of the grand opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakista gather in Mingora, Swat on June 8. — X
SWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed not to let the federal government impose any new tax on the province as long as he is in power.

The CM made these remarks while addressing a gathering of the grand opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan in Mingora, Swat.

In a fiery speech, the CM said the decisions of individuals are “destroying our nation and institutions, we do not accept them”.

While addressing the federal government, the CM said: “You have formed the government but you don’t have the mandate, or the street power or any moral authority.”

“Yet you say you’d impose taxes,” Mr Gandapur said and vowed that no one could impose any tax on the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Achakzai urges army to ‘get out of politics’

“As the chief minister, I am announcing that as long as I am alive, no one can impose any tax in Fata or Pata,” the CM said while referring to the former tribal areas under the administrative control of federal and provincial governments, respectively.

“Our decisions will be taken by our people, and no one can impose their decisions on us,” he said.

The CM also sought record of spending from the revenue earned from existing taxes.

Mr Gandapur also criticised PML-N and PPP leaders for the treatment meted out to PTI and its workers.

“If the opposing party thinks that PTI workers would be forced to leave [the party], then it is their miscomprehension,” he said.

‘Get out of politics’

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman and the opposition alliance president Mahmood Khan Achakzai, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, JUI-S senior leader Shujaul Mulk and other officials also addressed the gathering.

In his speech, Mr Achakzai congratulated the people of Swat for once again voting for Imran Khan. “We do not ask for any charity or zakat from anyone; we want authority over our resources. We do not want to break Pakistan, but the residents of [Pakhtun] lands have a right to these resources.”

He said he had immense respect for soldiers, but the army should “get out of politics”.

“Pakistan is not only Punjab. All other provinces have to be treated equally,” he said and condemned the violence against PTI.

Mr Gohar, the PTI chairman, said the people of KP had trusted Imran Khan for the third time. “Imran Khan is in jail, but he says that even if he stays there for a thousand years, he will fight for the supremacy of law and Constitution.”

He claimed that the day is not far when the PTI founder would be released and become the prime minister to “uphold the rule of law”.

Former NA speaker Asad Qaiser said people voted for PTI, but they stole public’s mandate,“ repeating the claims of alleged rigging in the general elections.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2024

