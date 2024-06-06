Today's Paper | June 06, 2024

Shares at PSX remain subdued on budget concerns

Dawn.com Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 04:40pm
Downward trajectory detected at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday— screenshot of the PSX data portal.
Downward trajectory detected at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday— screenshot of the PSX data portal.

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained subdued, declining by more than 300 points on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index lost 356.50 points, or 0.48 per cent, to stand at 73,862.93 points from the previous close of 74,219.43.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, attributed the bearish momentum to “fear of increase or change in treatment of dividend and gain tax affecting market sentiments”.

Muhammad Awais Ashraf, director research at AKD Securities, said, “Investors are anxious about the impending budget’s potential hike in the Capital Gains Tax rate, increased taxes on dividend income, and the elimination of exemptions for investments in mutual funds and insurance.”

Shahab Farooq, director of research at Next Capital Limited, observed, “Investors remained jittery today as well on uncertainties and concerns surrounding budgetary measures, and politics with reduced turnover.”

A Topline report suggested in its pre-budget report on June 1, “To meet high tax target, government may increase tax on dividend, capital gain and interest income. This, along with any change in the status of these taxes from full and final to normal tax will affect net returns of the stock market investors”.

In another note, the brokerage highlighted, “Post this amendment (if happens), the capital gain and dividend income both will be added to the whole normal income of the individuals (for example, salary, income from business etc.) and tax rate will be applied based on the applicable tax rate according to income slab.”

“However, in case of individuals, if this happens, will create a disparity and put extra burden on individuals since expenses are not deducted from income of individuals,” it added.

Previously, a Dawn report said that PSX and Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA) have expressed concerns over high capital market taxation and demanded its rationalisation in their budget proposals.

Among the key demands by the PSX is aligning the rates of Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on the disposal of listed securities with the rates of CGT on the sale of immovable property. This would remove tax-driven distortions among different asset classes and create a level playing field.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2024 25
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Real powers
Updated 06 Jun, 2024

Real powers

PTI seems to be repeating one of the biggest mistakes it made during its last tenure, when it sought to sideline its rivals.
Airline safety
06 Jun, 2024

Airline safety

WHILE the European Union has yet to issue a formal statement in this regard, it seems that Pakistan has remained...
Violent crime wave
06 Jun, 2024

Violent crime wave

THE violent crime wave that has been afflicting Karachi for the past few years shows no sign of abating, as lives...
A sobering election?
Updated 05 Jun, 2024

A sobering election?

India should reach out to Pakistan, and the state should respond positively to any Indian overtures.
Out of time
05 Jun, 2024

Out of time

TODAY, on World Environment Day, we must confront a sobering truth: an alarming 40pc of the planet’s land is...
Lower inflation
05 Jun, 2024

Lower inflation

AS anticipated, the dramatic drop in May’s inflation figures to 11.8pc — the lowest in 30 months — has ...