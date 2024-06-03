Today's Paper | June 03, 2024

PPP CEC to decide whether to join govt in Centre, Punjab: Faisal Kundi

Amjad Mahmood Published June 3, 2024 Updated June 3, 2024 08:36am

LAHORE: Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Governor and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Faisal Karim Kundi has said that a decision to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz governments in the Centre and Punjab will be taken by the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Talking to journalists at the residence of PPP leader Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan here on Sunday, the governor said that a committee was working on a power-sharing formula as pre-condition for joining the ruling coalition.

Reports suggest that the PPP is seeking offices of chairmen of standing committees in the National Assembly, Senate and Punjab Assembly instead of slots in the cabinets apparently to avert taking responsibility for the harsh measures the government is forced to take as part of conditions for seeking the IMF loan.

Flanked by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Mr Kundi said the government and opposition parties would have to work together in the current situation for the sake of the masses.

In reply to a question, he said there should be no clash among state institutions and all of them should work within their respective parameters to ensure stability in the country.

About Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s objections to general election results, the governor said that proper forums were available for those who have objections regarding election results.

Referring to May 9 incident, he said those who were involved in these attacks should be brought to book.

He gave credit to PPP for the 18th Constitution amendment which he said has empowered provinces as was envisaged in the 1973 Constitution, and 19th amendment, which took powers from the Chief Justice of Pakistan in the appointment of ad hoc judges and transferred them to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2024

