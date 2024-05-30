BAP’s Khalid Hussain Magsi fired at by riverine dacoits wanted by Levies

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) President Nawabzada Khalid Hussain Magsi’s convoy was targeted in Nasirabad district’s Notal area on Thursday after dacoits from the riverine areas opened fire while trying to flee from Levies personnel chasing them, according to the Sibi deputy commissioner (DC).

Sibi DC Jahanzeb Sheikh told Dawn.com that dacoits habitually stopped and looted travellers on the National Highway, adding that a similar attempt took place today.

Sheikh told Dawn.com that Levies personnel reached the area and foiled the efforts of six dacoits who fled the scene on three motorcycles.

He added that the security personnel were in pursuit and an exchange of fire took place before the suspects encountered Magsi’s convoy which was passing by,

DC Sheikh said the suspects opened fire on the convoy after confusing it with the Levies forces. He added that Magsi remained unharmed and the robbers fled after the convoy retaliated.

The DC said Levies personnel were still chasing the suspects, adding that additional forces were also called up.

President Asif Ali Zardari called upon the BAP president and enquired about his health, the PPP media cell said in a post on X.

The president condemned the attack on the convoy and called for an immediate inquiry into the attack.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also condemned the incident while expressing relief Magsi going unhurt.

“The attack on the convoy of Khalid Hussain Magsi is a nefarious conspiracy of evil elements. Anti-national elements are using sophisticated tactics to sabotage peace.”

According to a statement from the Chief Minister Secretariat, Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti expressed anger at the district administration over the incident and said the first responsibility of the administration and the police was to ensure peace.

He said that criminal activities in broad daylight showed the police’s incompetence and called for all resources to be used to arrest the accused.

Former Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani told Dawn.com that he called upon the BAP president to enquire about his well-being.

“Thankfully, Khalid Magsi was safe in the murderous attack,” Sanjrani said, alleging that the attack on Magsi was a “deliberate conspiracy”.

He also called on the provincial government to arrest the elements involved in the attack.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.