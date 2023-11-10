BAP seeks ticket applications from aspirants

QUETTA: Days after electing its new president, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), a former ruling party established before the 2018 general elections has announced its full participation in the upcoming national and provincial elections across the country.

After deciding to contest the elections, the BAP has invited applications from interested candidates seeking to run on the party ticket for both National and provincial assemblies.

The party spokesperson stated that interested candidates should submit their applications to the party’s secretary general by Dec 5, along with a bank draft. The party’s parliamentary board, to be formed in the coming days, will select candidates for the elections.

Senator Kuhda Barbar, a senior BAP leader, affirmed the party’s readiness for the upcoming elections and refuted social media speculations suggesting otherwise.

He highlighted that the recent general council meeting not only elected a new party president but also confirmed the party’s commitment to participating in the elections slated for Feb 8.

“BAP would emerge as a significant parliamentary force and potentially form a coalition government with other parties,” Mr Barbar emphasised.

While reports suggest that some former BAP members may join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, BAP leaders maintain that the party will persist, and more individuals may join it in the future.

In the recent general council meeting, prominent party members, including Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Senators Nasibullah Bazai, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, Nawabzada Khalid Magsi, Zubida Jalal, and others participated. Notably, two former BAP presidents, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, did not attend the meeting, having previously served as chief ministers of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2023