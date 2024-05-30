Today's Paper | May 30, 2024

New York boosts T20 World Cup security after reported specific threats to Pak-India match

Reuters Published May 30, 2024 Updated May 30, 2024 02:01pm

New York will boost security for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in June, the governor said on Wednesday, after reports of threats especially related to the India-Pakistan match.

“In preparation for the Cricket World Cup, my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe,” Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, adding there was “no credible threat at this time”.

ABC News cited a New York City Police Department bulletin saying the tournament and its related events in New York City could be viewed by extremists as an opportunity to commit acts of violence or disruption.

“Recent pro-ISIS propaganda which specifically referenced the upcoming India-Pakistan match at this major event […] raises concerns and reinforces the need for heightened vigilance” among security partners, the bulletin is quoted as saying by ABC News.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the World Cup received a threat linked to the militant Islamic State’s Khorasan chapter (IS-K) in April and more specific threats over the India versus Pakistan match.

Hochul said in a statement New York State Police had been directed to increase enforcement presence, surveillance and screening processes for the tournament.

World Cup matches between India and Pakistan, which have not played a bilateral series in several years due to tense political relations, are among the most viewed sporting events in the world.

The ninth T20 World Cup will run from June 1-29, with matches at nine stadiums — six in the West Indies and three in the United States.

The India-Pakistan June 9 contest will take place at the Eisenhower Park stadium in Nassau County, New York.

