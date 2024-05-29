Karachi sizzles on hottest day of the year as temperature soars to 41.5°C

Karachi saw the hottest day of the year so far with the mercury soaring to 41.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, only 10 days after temperatures exceeded 40°C for the first time this summer, according to data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

On May 19, the Met Department recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2°C in Karachi, an increase of 4.4°C over the monthly average temperature in May of 35.8°C and the highest temperature logged during 2024 till then.

According to data from the Met Office for today, Karachi’s temperature peaked at 41.5°C, a departure of 5.7 degrees from the metropolis’ normal temperature of 35.8 Celsius.

The highest temperature Karachi has ever experienced was 48°C on May 9, 1938.

Meanwhile, a weather report from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Karachi said: “Heatwave conditions likely to grip Karachi divisions, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts today till June 1 with day time maximum temperatures rising to 41-43°C in Karachi and 43-45°C in Thatta Badin and Sujawal during the period.”

Assistant meteorologist Arshad Ali said in the report that “severe heatwave conditions [will] persist across most parts of the province […] till June 1”.

The PMD had earlier forecasted dust storms and gusty winds in Sindh on May 28 and 29.