Today's Paper | May 29, 2024

PM seeks better handling of power outages in KP

Syed Irfan Raza Published May 29, 2024 Updated May 29, 2024 08:13am

• Vows zero tolerance for overbilling, promises monthly review of power theft situation
• Invites Chinese textile firms to set up industry in Pakistan, assures them of all-out facilitation

ISLAMABAD: A day after the centre pledged to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtun­khwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur to reduce power loadshedding across the province, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dir­e­cted the authorities concerned to ensure better load management and provide relief to those braving scorching summer without electricity for hours.

However, PM Shehbaz made it clear that the government would deal sternly with power thieves, and the ongoing operation against them would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Presiding over a meeting on load management and power theft, the premier vowed to conduct a monthly review of the power theft situation and asked the provincial governments, law enforcement agencies, and other departments to extend their support in the anti-power theft drive, in the national interest and for the country’s progress.

The prime minister told the meeting participants that the government would not tolerate over-billing in any way. He also ordered the relevant authorities to accelerate the privatisation of power distribution companies by engaging experts and formulating a strategy to solarise tube wells in Balochistan.

During the briefing on load management and power theft, it was explained that under a joint strategy formulated following a conversation between KP CM Gand­apur and federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari, it had been agreed to reduce power loadshedding along with line losses and ensure recovery of dues from defaulters in the province.

The meeting was informed that areas with high power theft and line losses and low recovery ratios were being subjected to loadshedding, and that the upgrade of the South-North Power Transmission Line would help improve the system.

Also, the participants were told that task forces were being formed at the provincial and divisional levels to eliminate power theft, which would undergo a weekly performance review.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Mohammad Aurangzeb, Dr Musaddik Malik and Sardar Awais Leghari, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik, Coordinator to PM Rana Ehsan Afzal, Wapda chairman and other senior officers. The provincial chief secretaries and inspector generals of police joined the meeting via video link.

Pak-China cooperation

In a separate meeting held to discuss the promotion of Pakistan-China cooperation, PM Shehbaz invited Chinese companies, particularly related to the textile sector, to establish their industry in Pakistan, assuring them of all-out facilitation by his government.

He said, “China is a key partner in Pakistan’s development. Pakistan desires to enhance cooperation with China in agriculture, information technology, and energy besides enhancing its exports to China,”

In the meeting, different ministries presented their proposals to promote the Pakistan-China economic relationship, according to a PM Office press release.

The premier said the government would provide foolproof security to Chinese nationals working in Pakistan, as a comprehensive security plan had already been formulated. He told the meeting participants that the government was preparing for the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and expressed hope that, with China’s cooperation, Gwadar Port would become a logistics hub.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2024

Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

First steps
Updated 29 May, 2024

First steps

One hopes that this small change will pave the way for bigger things.
Rafah inferno
29 May, 2024

Rafah inferno

THE level of barbarity witnessed in Sunday’s Israeli air strike targeting a refugee camp in Rafah is shocking even...
On a whim
29 May, 2024

On a whim

THE sudden declaration of May 28 as a public holiday to observe Youm-i-Takbeer — the anniversary of Pakistan’s...
Afghan puzzle
Updated 28 May, 2024

Afghan puzzle

Unless these elements are neutralised, it will not be possible to have the upper hand over terrorist groups.
Attacking minorities
28 May, 2024

Attacking minorities

Mobs turn into executioners due to the authorities’ helplessness before these elements.
Persistent scourge
28 May, 2024

Persistent scourge

THE challenge of polio in Pakistan has reached a new nadir, drawing grave concerns from the Technical Advisory Group...