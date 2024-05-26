Today's Paper | May 27, 2024

Positive signs indicate Pakistan’s economic turnaround, says Musadik Malik

APP Published May 26, 2024 Updated May 26, 2024 11:22pm

Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Sunday said that according to both internal and external economic indicators, the country’s “economy is heading in the right direction”.

In an interview with Geo News programme Naya Pakistan with Shehzad Iqbal, he said that friendly nations and international economic institutions such as the IMF and World Bank have provided positive signals about Pakistan’s economic trajectory.

He added that internal economic indicators also reflected this optimism, with the stock market breaking records.

“This not only indicates restored external confidence, but also an improvement in internal investor and business confidence,” Malik claimed.

He added that delegations from foreign countries were visiting Pakistan, which demonstrated the stability of the country’s economy.

The petroleum minister underscored the importance of expanding the government’s tax base, noting that the burden currently falls disproportionately on salaried individuals. “Those [who do not pay taxes] will be brought into the tax net, he said.

He also discussed efforts to curb gas and electricity theft, mentioning that a comprehensive plan has been developed to address this issue.

Regarding foreign investment, Malik said that the government will prioritise the private sector.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that this revolution has to be brought about by the private sector. On behalf of the PM, I must say that this shall be led by the private sector,” he said.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

ICJ rebuke
Updated 26 May, 2024

ICJ rebuke

The reason for Israel’s criminal behaviour is that it is protected by its powerful Western friends.
Hot spells
26 May, 2024

Hot spells

WITH Pakistan already dealing with a heatwave that has affected 26 districts since May 21, word from the climate...
Defiant stance
26 May, 2024

Defiant stance

AT a time when the country is in talks with the IMF for a medium-term loan crucial to bolstering the fragile ...
More pledges
Updated 25 May, 2024

More pledges

There needs to be continuity in economic policies, while development must be focused on bringing prosperity to the masses.
Pemra overreach
25 May, 2024

Pemra overreach

IT seems, at best, a misguided measure and, at worst, an attempt to abuse regulatory power to silence the media. A...
Enduring threat
25 May, 2024

Enduring threat

THE death this week of journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who succumbed to injuries after being attacked by gunmen, is yet...