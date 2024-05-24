Today's Paper | May 24, 2024

17,000 enrolled under Tajir Dost Scheme

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 10:56am

ISLAMABAD: After an unsuccessful voluntary registration push for the Tajir Dost Scheme (TDS), the Federal Board of Revenue has claimed that retailers’ registration reached 17,000 in six major cities during the drive that entered its 22nd day, official sources told Dawn on Thursday.

The voluntary registration incentivised traders and wholesalers to register into the tax framework by the April 30 deadline. However, less than 100 were enrolled under the scheme.

A senior tax official told Dawn on Thursday that since May 1, tax officials have begun communicating with retailers to encourage them to register. The push has had real benefits, with registration reaching 16,175 as of May 22.

According to the official, more than 1,000 traders have been registered in the tax system daily in the past two weeks.

The breakdown indicated that Karachi had the most traders registered under the TDS, with 5,094, followed by 4,204 in Lahore, 2,030 in Rawalpindi, 1,315 in Islamabad, 1,309 in Peshawar, and 785 in Quetta.

Only 300,000 of an estimated 3.5 million retailers are actively filing tax returns. The newly proposed scheme aims to bring the remaining 3.2m retailers in major cities into the tax net.

Despite contributing 18pc to the gross domestic product, the tax contribution of the retail and wholesale sectors stands at a mere 4pc. The government has been striving for years to incorporate this sector into the tax net effectively.

Three different schemes have been proposed since 2019, but could not be implemented due to a lack of political will and strong opposition from the trading community.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF’s unease
Updated 24 May, 2024

IMF’s unease

It is clear that the next phase of economic stabilisation will be very tough for most of the population.
Belated recognition
24 May, 2024

Belated recognition

WITH Wednesday’s announcement by three European states that they intend to recognise Palestine as a state later...
App for GBV survivors
24 May, 2024

App for GBV survivors

GENDER-based violence is caught between two worlds: one sees it as a crime, the other as ‘convention’. The ...
Energy inflation
Updated 23 May, 2024

Energy inflation

The widening gap between the haves and have-nots is already tearing apart Pakistan’s social fabric.
Culture of violence
23 May, 2024

Culture of violence

WHILE political differences are part of the democratic process, there can be no justification for such disagreements...
Flooding threats
23 May, 2024

Flooding threats

WITH temperatures in GB and KP forecasted to be four to six degrees higher than normal this week, the threat of...