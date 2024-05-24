PTI shows willingness to ‘forgive everyone’

ISLAMABAD: After remaining at loggerheads with the establishment and some political parties for over a year, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday said it does not believe in a “clash of titans” and showed willingness to “forgive everyone”.

Talking to the media on Thursday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the PTI will not indulge in the politics of revenge and was not interested in vengeance, despite the fact that it has been suffering. He announced that his party is forgiving all its opponents.

He said there was a need to “ceasefire” for the sake of the nation and the “clash of titans” should now be stopped.

Barrister Gohar said that the founding chairman of PTI [Imran Khan] wanted to hold talks with others for economy, Constitution and the rule of law in the country.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2024