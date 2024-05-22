Today's Paper | May 22, 2024

Stocks manage to close in green

Muhammad Kashif Published May 22, 2024 Updated May 22, 2024 06:52am

KARACHI: Despite aggressive foreign selling, the benchmark KSE 100 index shrugged off overnight negative sentiments and closed in the green on Tuesday.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed higher on speculation ahead of the federal budget FY25, to be unveiled on June 7.

He added that a strong earnings outlook, upbeat World Bank forecast for 15pc inflation for FY25, current account deficit at 0.6pc of GDP, rupee stability, and foreign inflows aided higher close.

Topline Securities Ltd said the index experienced a mixed session.

Positive contributions to the index came from Meezan Bank Ltd, Bank Al-Habib Ltd, United Bank Ltd, Service Industries Ltd, and Pakgen Power Ltd, adding 301 points collectively. Conversely, Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd, Pakistan Oilfield Ltd, Fauji Fertiliser Company, Thal Ltd, and OGDC contributed 180 points negatively.

As a result, the benchmark index hit an intraday high of 75,482.46 and a low of 74,958.10. However, the KSE 100 index settled at 75,206.77 points after adding 122.77 points or 0.16pc on a day-on-day basis.

However, the overall trading volume rose 23.16pc to 462.23 million shares. The traded value, however, dipped 2.63pc to Rs15.87bn day-on-day.

K-Electric Ltd led the volumes chart with just over 40.9 million shares traded, following the news that the power regulator has approved a seven-year plan for increasing its generation capacity by approximately 3,200MW and reducing the tariff by an estimated 9pc, lowering it to 7.9 cents from the current rate of 8.7 cents.

The shares registering the most significant increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Service Industries Ltd (Rs56.46), Mahmood Textile (Rs26.30), Khyber Textile (Rs22.82), Hallmark Company Ltd (Rs22.10) and Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd (Rs21.39).

The companies registering the major decreases in their share prices in absolute terms were Unilever Pakistan Food (Rs428.42), Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs96.54), Hoechst Pak (Rs29.19), Pakistan Engineering Ltd (Rs27.77) and Shahmurad Sugar (Rs22.65).

Foreign investors turned net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $15.6m.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A state of chaos

A state of chaos

Zahid Hussain
The establishment’s increasingly intrusive role has further diminished the credibility of the political dispensation.

Editorial

Bulldozed bill
Updated 22 May, 2024

Bulldozed bill

Where once the party was championing the people and their voices, it is now devising new means to silence them.
Out of the abyss
22 May, 2024

Out of the abyss

ENFORCED disappearances remain a persistent blight on fundamental human rights in the country. Recent exchanges...
Holding Israel accountable
22 May, 2024

Holding Israel accountable

ALTHOUGH the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor wants arrest warrants to be issued for Israel’s prime...
Iranian tragedy
Updated 21 May, 2024

Iranian tragedy

Due to Iran’s regional and geopolitical influence, the world will be watching the power transition carefully.
Circular debt woes
21 May, 2024

Circular debt woes

THE alleged corruption and ineptitude of the country’s power bureaucracy is proving very costly. New official data...
Reproductive health
21 May, 2024

Reproductive health

IT is naïve to imagine that reproductive healthcare counts in Pakistan, where women from low-income groups and ...