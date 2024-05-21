Independent directors for Discos approved

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) made a significant decision on Monday, approving the Power Division’s proposal for the nomination of independent directors for specific electricity distribution companies.
This decision, which is now set for onward submission to the cabinet, is very important for the future of these companies.
The committee meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, didn’t approve the Ministry of Railways’ proposal to categorise four railway companies as strategic and essential and directed it to submit a transformation plan.
The Ministry of Science and Technology proposal was deferred with the direction to submit a business plan regarding the reforms planned for STEDEC.
While approving the proposal of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CCoSOEs recognised the strategic nature of Pakistan Television Corporation and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to present a viable business plan to the committee for efficient management of these enterprises.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, SECP chairman, federal secretaries and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.
Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2024
