Today's Paper | June 17, 2024

4 dead, 2 injured in IED explosion in central Kurram

Javid Hussain Published June 16, 2024 Updated June 16, 2024 11:01pm

Four people were killed while two got injured after a planted improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the central Kurram region on Sunday, officials said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nisar Ahmed Khan said that the IED was planted on the side of the road, where it exploded when a car full of passengers was passing by.

The passengers were going to buy a sacrificial animal for Eid, the DPO said.

District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122, Ghulam Murtaza, said that the rescue teams reached the area as soon as the explosion was reported and the bodies were moved to the hospital while the critically injured person was taken to Peshawar.

Separately, two brothers were killed after unknown persons opened fire in Lower Kurram, DPO Khan said, adding that an investigation into both the killings was underway.

The locals in the area marched peacefully yesterday for forty kilometres against the unrest, requesting the government to restore peace and order in the area.

People in Kurram march against unrest in the area on Saturday.—Photo provided by the author
In the peace march, people of all schools of thought in the district raised their voices for joint peace.

