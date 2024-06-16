Today's Paper | June 17, 2024

Suspect dead, 9 wounded including children in shooting at Detroit area water park

Reuters Published June 16, 2024 Updated June 16, 2024 10:56pm
Oakland County Sheriff Evidence Technicians document the scene of a shooting at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan on June 15. — AFP
An armed man shot and injured nine people, including two children, at a water park near Detroit on Saturday evening before shooting himself after being cornered by police, authorities said.

Authorities called the incident random gunfire and said they cornered the suspect in a house nearby, where he died after shooting himself.

The local sheriff showed an image of a semiautomatic rifle from inside the house to which the unnamed suspect was tracked. A handgun was recovered from the scene of the shooting, officials added. The suspect was described as a 42-year-old man, while the motives for the shooting were not clear.

An eight-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot in the head while his four-year-old brother was also wounded but stable. Their mother was in critical condition, too, after being hurt in the abdomen and leg, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters.

The other six victims, all aged 30 or older, were in stable condition according to Bouchard.

The suspect had got out of a vehicle in front of Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad park in Rochester Hills, Michigan at about 5:00pm and fired about 30 shots from a 9mm semiautomatic Glock, reloading several times, Bouchard said in a press conference.

Rochester Hills is about 50 kilometres north of Detroit. The neighbouring community Oxford Township, also in Oakland County, was the scene of a 2021 mass school shooting where student Ethan Crumbley, then 15, killed four students and wounded six other students and a teacher at Oxford High School.

“It’s a gut punch, obviously, for us here in Oakland County,” Bouchard said on Saturday. “We’ve gone through so many tragedies, you know. We’re not even fully comprehending what happened at Oxford.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on X, “I am heartbroken to learn about the shooting in Rochester Hills.”

