Levies Force post attacked in Panjgur

GWADAR: Around 20 armed men on Tuesday attacked a check-post in Panjgur district, made five Levies Force personnel hostage, snatched their official weapons, mobile phones, a vehicle and a motorcycle and fled after locking the them in a room.

Officials said that around 20 armed men suddenly attacked the Phalabad Levies check-post near Panjgur town and made all the Levies personnel deployed at the post hostage.

The armed men then deprived them of five AK-47 rifles, mobile phones, cash and other valuables and snatched a vehicle and motorbike and fled after locking the Levies personnel in a room.

A heavy contingent of Levies Force after having been informed of the incident, rushed to the check-post and launched an operation in the area to arrest the armed men involved in the incident.

Body found

The Levies Force personnel found a bullet-riddled body of a man in Jalali-Hak area of Panjgur.

The man was identified as Wasim Ahmed, a resident of Nokabad Tusp, Panjgur.

Levies Force personnel shifted the body to district hospital.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2024