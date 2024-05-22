Levies Force post attacked in Panjgur

GWADAR: Around 20 armed men on Tuesday attacked a check-post in Panjgur district, made five Levies Force personnel hostage, snatched their official weapons, mobile phones, a vehicle and a motorcycle and fled after locking the them in a room.
Officials said that around 20 armed men suddenly attacked the Phalabad Levies check-post near Panjgur town and made all the Levies personnel deployed at the post hostage.
The armed men then deprived them of five AK-47 rifles, mobile phones, cash and other valuables and snatched a vehicle and motorbike and fled after locking the Levies personnel in a room.
A heavy contingent of Levies Force after having been informed of the incident, rushed to the check-post and launched an operation in the area to arrest the armed men involved in the incident.
Body found
The Levies Force personnel found a bullet-riddled body of a man in Jalali-Hak area of Panjgur.
The man was identified as Wasim Ahmed, a resident of Nokabad Tusp, Panjgur.
Levies Force personnel shifted the body to district hospital.
Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2024
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.