Terrorist killed in intelligence-based operation in Panjgur: ISPR

The military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday that a terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the operation last night.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly terrorist Chakar Liaquat was sent to hell while two terrorists got injured,” the ISPR said.

It added that a weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militant, who “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities”.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

On Wednesday, two soldiers were martyred while eight terrorists were killed by the Pakistan Army after it thwarted an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority Colony.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.