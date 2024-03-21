DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 21, 2024

Terrorist killed in intelligence-based operation in Panjgur: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published March 21, 2024 Updated March 21, 2024 02:09pm

The military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday that a terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted the operation last night.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly terrorist Chakar Liaquat was sent to hell while two terrorists got injured,” the ISPR said.

It added that a weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militant, who “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities”.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

On Wednesday, two soldiers were martyred while eight terrorists were killed by the Pakistan Army after it thwarted an attack on the Gwadar Port Authority Colony.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gwadar attack
Updated 21 Mar, 2024

Gwadar attack

The ambush shows that far from being neutralised, separatist militants in Balochistan very much remain a threat to the province’s security.
X-cuses aplenty
Updated 21 Mar, 2024

X-cuses aplenty

It was suspicious that the PTA chief had simply not ordered the restoration of X when nobody was willing to take responsibility for its suspension.
Anti-Muslim India
21 Mar, 2024

Anti-Muslim India

THERE is a systematic campaign of hate against the Muslims of India, where the ruling BJP has made no attempt to ...
Austerity theatre
Updated 20 Mar, 2024

Austerity theatre

There is a need for a fundamental reassessment of priorities and spending.
Thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2024

Thrilling finish

IN an enthralling climax, one which went down to the very last ball of the season, Islamabad United became Pakistan...
Treading cautiously
20 Mar, 2024

Treading cautiously

THE State Bank’s latest monetary policy decision, which maintains the status quo on interest rates, shows that the...