Man convicted for daughter’s rape killed by son

BAHAWALPUR: A man allegedly shot his father dead, after the latter got recently released from jail after completion of his 10-year sentence for raping his daughter.

According to police, Najeebullah, a resident of 155/WB, had been sentenced to ten-year imprisonment for raping his daughter.

After serving the term, Najeebullah was released from Vahari district jail the other day.

One of the family’s relative, Rafique, invited deceased Najeeb and his sons Haseebullah and Attiqullah, for reconciliation.

However, during the meeting, the sons and the father exchanged hot words, following which Haseebullah, who had a pistol, shot his father dead on the spot.

After killing his father, Haseeb courted arrest, while the police also took deceased’s widow (Haseeb’s mother) Safeeran Bibi into custody for allegedly planning the murder of her husband.

GIRL RAPED: A girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at Chak No.1 Faiz in the limits of Basti Malook of Lodhran district on Tuesday.

According to Basti Malook police, the victim went to fetch drinking water from the house of her neighbour, who allegedly raped her.

On the complaint of the girl’s father, the police registered a rape case against the suspect, who managed to flee and was yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, a boy was seriously injured in celebratory firing at Chamb Kuliar village in the limits of Qureshiwala police station.

As per police, the incident occurred at a wedding, where Rizwan (15) was allegedly injured in the firing by a relative, Imran.

The police arrested Imran, and started investigation.

WOMAN DIES: A female schoolteacher, who had allegedly suffered serious burns in a gas cylinder blast in her house on Monday night, succumbed to her burns at the Vehari District Headquarters Hospital on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, Ms Aisha Ghani, a teacher of the Government Girls High School at 65/WB village in Vehari district, was cooking in the kitchen of her house when the gas cylinder exploded, causing serious burns to her.

She was shifted to the Vehari DHQ hospital, where she succumbed to her burns.

JOURNALISTS’ DEMO: On the call of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the members of Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ) staged a demonstration at local press club to condemn the sealing of Quetta Press Club and the passage of amended defamation law by the Punjab Assembly.

The BhUJ office-bearers, including Majeed Gill, Amin Abbasi, Amjad Awan and others demanded the Balochistan government to de-seal the Quetta Press Club, and take action against those who sealed it.

The journalists also demanded the Punjab government to repeal

the defamation bill passed amid opposition’s outcry in the Punjab Assembly.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2024