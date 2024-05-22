Today's Paper | May 22, 2024

Punjab MPA’s wife’s emergency phone call ‘turns out fake’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 22, 2024 Updated May 22, 2024 12:16pm

LAHORE: In what appeared to be a conflicting situation, the wife of the PML-N MPA from Bhakkar, Saeed Akbar Nawani, made a call of to police emergency about a robbery incident but police later declared it a fake, saying no one robbed her and she tried to mislead the police.

Police also claimed that the CCTV footage of the incident revealed the true facts, saying no one had intercepted or stopped the woman, Nafeesa Saeed, when she was travelling along with her children in the jurisdictions of the Muslim Town police.

Nafeesa had called 15, claiming that some unidentified men intercepted her at Bekheywal Mor, and snatched 29 tola gold ornaments and Rs44,000 cash from her. She said the suspects had arrived in a vehicle and fled after robbing her of valuables and cash.

Following the call, the sources said, police rushed to the site, investigated the matter and expressed doubts over the incident on the basis of circumstances.

Police later checked the nearby safe city cameras and obtained some information from Ms Nafeesa about her purpose to visit the area.

After an inquiry, the police found out that the gold ornaments belonged to Nafeesa’s sister and no one came close to her vehicle as she had claimed in the 15 call.

When contacted, Lahore Operations DIG Faisal Kamran confirmed to Dawn that the woman’s story and call of street crime was absolutely fake.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2024

