Today's Paper | May 21, 2024

Saudia Group to buy 105 Airbus planes

AFP Published May 21, 2024 Updated May 21, 2024 07:51am

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Saudia Group will buy 105 Airbus planes, the company said on Monday, hailing it as the biggest aircraft deal in the country’s history.

Saudia airline will receive 54 A321neo aircraft, while budget offshoot flyadeal will acquire 12 A320neo and 39 A321neo planes, it said in a statement.

The deal is valued at $19 billion, according to a separate statement from the Future Aviation Forum, the conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh where the deal was announced. “This landmark agreement encompasses 105 confirmed aircraft and marks a significant moment not only for the Saudi aviation industry but also for the wider MENA region,” the Saudia statement said.

The purchase, described as “the largest aircraft deal in Saudi aviation history”, marks a further investment by Saudi airlines more than a year after new carrier Riyadh Air was unveiled.

Published in Dawn, May 21st, 2024

