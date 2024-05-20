Committee formed to forge consensus on establishing Digital Media Authority

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a special committee to forge political consensus on the bill for the establishment of a Digital Media Authority in the country.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah would be the convener of the forum, while other members include himself, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Information Technology Shazza Fatima Khawaja.
The law minister also said that parliamentary party leaders of the PPP, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and other coalition parties would also nominate their representatives.
Meanwhile, the information minister assured that the government had no intention of implementing unilateral legislation to establish the Digital Media Authority.
“All journalist organisations and press clubs will be taken into confidence on the matter,” Tarar said while hosting a delegation from the National Press Club (NPC) in Islamabad.
Media stakeholders last week expressed serious concern over the federal government’s proposed Digital Media Authority.
The Joint Action Committee, which consists of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), issued a joint statement on Thursday.
The JAC statement demanded that the federal government hold extensive discussions with media organisations and other stakeholders.
“The JAC remains committed to engaging constructively with the government to ensure that the defamation legislation and code for digital media if enacted is fair, just, and in line with democratic principles,” the statement noted.
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.