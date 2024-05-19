HCCI urges end to tax waivers for tribal areas

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
HYDERABAD: The President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, has said that tax exemptions to former federal and provincial-administered tribal areas are causing significant losses to Pakistan’s local edible oil and ghee industry.
He noted that receivables in the steel sector, edible oil and ghee industry were equivalent to hundreds of billions of rupees.
He maintained that traders would welcome an end to destructive policies such as tax exemptions.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr Siddiqui called for an audit to address the misuse of tax exemptions and sales evasion.
Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2024
