HCCI urges end to tax waivers for tribal areas

Mohammad Hussain Khan Published May 19, 2024 Updated May 19, 2024 07:36am

HYDERABAD: The President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, has said that tax exemptions to former federal and provincial-administered tribal areas are causing significant losses to Pakistan’s local edible oil and ghee industry.

He noted that receivables in the steel sector, edible oil and ghee industry were equivalent to hundreds of billions of rupees.

He maintained that traders would welcome an end to destructive policies such as tax exemptions.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr Siddiqui called for an audit to address the misuse of tax exemptions and sales evasion.

Opinion

Editorial

Border clashes
19 May, 2024

Border clashes

THE Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier has witnessed another series of flare-ups, this time in the Kurram tribal district...
Penalising the dutiful
19 May, 2024

Penalising the dutiful

DOES the government feel no remorse in burdening honest citizens with the cost of its own ineptitude? With the ...
Students in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 19 May, 2024

Students in Kyrgyzstan

The govt ought to take a direct approach comprising convincing communication with the students and Kyrgyz authorities.
Ominous demands
Updated 18 May, 2024

Ominous demands

The federal government needs to boost its revenues to reduce future borrowing and pay back its existing debt.
Property leaks
18 May, 2024

Property leaks

THE leaked Dubai property data reported on by media organisations around the world earlier this week seems to have...
Heat warnings
18 May, 2024

Heat warnings

STARTING next week, the country must brace for brutal heatwaves. The NDMA warns of severe conditions with...