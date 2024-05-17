IHC disposes of Naanbais’ petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of a petition filed by Naanbais Association after the issue related to the prices of Roti and Naan was settled amicably.

The IHC released the order on the petition that had challenged the prices of Roti and Naan at Rs16 and Rs20, respectively. The association through their counsel Barrister Umar Ijaz Gillani had also sought release of Tandoor owners arrested for selling Roti and Naan at higher rates.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri had earlier directed the association and the deputy commissioner Islamabad to resolve the issue amicably.

Advocate General Islamabad Ayyaz Shaukat informed the court that in compliance of the order dated May 10 a meeting was held by the deputy commissioner with members of Naanbai Association, the advocate general and the counsel for the petitioner. As mutually agreed, a notification dated May 14 had been issued by the district magistrate Islamabad.

The court was told that for the urban area/sectors of Islamabad the price of Roti (Tandori 100 gram) had been fixed at Rs18 and that of Naan (120 gram) at Rs22. In the rural areas, the price of Roti (100 gram) has been fixed at Rs16 and that of Naan (120 gram) at Rs20.

Mr Gillani told the court that the Naabai Association was satisfied with the notification issued with the consent of both the parties. Justice Jahangiri also directed the release of the Naanbais arrested under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 for selling Roti and Naan at higher rates.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2024