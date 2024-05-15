Balochistan policewoman injured in acid attack by husband in Karachi’s Baldia Town: officials

A lady constable of the Balochistan police was injured in an alleged acid attack by her husband in Karachi’s Baldia Town on Wednesday, officials said.

South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that the suspect threw acid on his wife near the Khurshid Pura graveyard in the limits of Saeedabad police station and fled.

He added that the victim was shifted to the Burns Centre of the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

Police surgeon Summaiya Syed said the victim suffered burns on her face, chest and other areas.

“She received 33 per cent burns and was not fit for a statement,” Syed said.

DIG Raza said the woman was a lady constable in the Balochistan police, adding that the couple was from the same province as well.

He said the Saeedabad deputy superintendent of police and other police officers had visited the crime scene and recorded the statement of a security guard who was an eyewitness to the incident.

According to Raza, the witness told the investigators that the suspect threw acid on the woman and ran away.

The DIG said the police had reports that the suspect had fled to Quetta and efforts were being made to arrest him.