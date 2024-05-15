Today's Paper | May 15, 2024

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico shot and injured

Reuters Published May 15, 2024 Updated May 15, 2024 06:58pm
Security officers move Slovak PM Robert Fico in a car after a shooting incident, after a Slovak government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15. — Reuters
Security officers move Slovak PM Robert Fico in a car after a shooting incident, after a Slovak government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia, May 15. — Reuters

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting after a government meeting, news agency TASR reported on Wednesday.

TASR cited parliament’s vice-chairman Lubos Blaha as saying Fico was shot and injured.

A Reuters witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.

The Reuters witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off.

The government office could not immediately be reached for comment.

More to follow.

