Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico shot and injured

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured in a shooting after a government meeting, news agency TASR reported on Wednesday.

TASR cited parliament’s vice-chairman Lubos Blaha as saying Fico was shot and injured.

A Reuters witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.

The Reuters witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off.

The government office could not immediately be reached for comment.

More to follow.