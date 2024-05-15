Today's Paper | May 15, 2024

Pakistan slams India’s jingoistic remarks

Baqir Sajjad Syed Published May 15, 2024 Updated May 15, 2024 08:27am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday told Indian politicians to refrain from involving Pakistan in their electoral discourse as it accused them of exploiting anti-Pakistan sentiment to stir nationalistic fervour, a tactic aimed at gaining electoral advantages.

“We urge Indian politicians to cease dragging Pakistan into their domestic politics for electoral gains and to handle sensitive strategic matters with the utmost caution. We call upon the international community to take note of Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric, which poses a grave threat to regional peace and stability,” a statement issued by the FO read.

The statement was issued in the context of latest comments by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Muzzafarpur area of Bihar.

The FO described the recurring anti-Pakistan rhe­t­oric from Indian leaders during the election campaign as indicative of an extremist mindset, highlighting what it saw as an unhealthy and deeply ingrained obsession with Pakistan.

“The bravado and jingoism exhibited by Indian leaders expose a reckless and extremist mindset. This mindset calls into que­stion India’s capacity to be a responsible steward of its strategic capability.”

The statement highlighted that Pakistan had recently exposed India’s extrajudicial killings on its territory. It argued that India’s repe­ated assertions of its willingness to undertake aggressive ope­r­ations in Pakistan were an indirect acknowledgment of these actions.

Even Pakistan’s claims that Modi administration was involved in unauthorised killings on Pakistani territory were leveraged by the BJP to enhance its appeal to voters during elections.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2024

Pak India Ties, Indian elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 15 May, 2024

Reserved seats

The ECP's decisions and actions clearly need to be reviewed in light of the country’s laws.
Secretive state
15 May, 2024

Secretive state

THERE is a fresh push by the state to stamp out all criticism by using the alibi of protecting national interests....
Plague of rape
15 May, 2024

Plague of rape

FLAWED narratives about women — from being weak and vulnerable to provocative and culpable — have led to...
Privatisation divide
Updated 14 May, 2024

Privatisation divide

How this disagreement within the government will sit with the IMF is anybody’s guess.
AJK protests
14 May, 2024

AJK protests

SINCE last week, Azad Jammu & Kashmir has been roiled by protests, fuelled principally by a disconnect between...
Guns and guards
14 May, 2024

Guns and guards

THERE are some flawed aspects to our society that we must start to fix at the grassroots level. One of these is the...