Today's Paper | May 14, 2024

‘Scorpion’ migrant smuggler arrested

AFP Published May 14, 2024 Updated May 14, 2024 10:33am

SULAIMANIYAH: A migrant-smuggler known as “Scorpion”, wanted in several European countries, was arrested in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region on Sunday, local authorities said, after a BBC investigation tracked him down there.

“After a thorough investigation and exchange of intelligence information… Scorpion was located and arrested on May 12,” Kurdish security forces said in a statement.

“Scorpion”, whose real name is Barzan Majeed, was arrested in the city of Sulaimaniyah at Interpol’s request, said security forces spokesperson Salam Abdel Khaleq.

“We will question him and take appropriate action,” Abdel Khaleq added.

A BBC investigation titled “To Catch a Scorpion” published last week tracked Majeed down to Sulaimaniyah.

In an interview with the British broadcaster, he spoke of how he got into the people smuggling business in 2016 during a massive inflow of migrants to Europe.

During their investigation, the BBC team shared their findings “with the authorities in the UK and Europe”.

According to the BBC, between 2016 and 2021, “Scorpion’s gang is believed to have controlled much of people-smuggling between Europe and the UK”.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2024

