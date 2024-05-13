Today's Paper | May 13, 2024

Financing a genocide in Gaza

Fatima S Attarwala Published May 13, 2024 Updated May 13, 2024 10:10am
Source: Council on Foreign Relations
Source: Council on Foreign Relations

Israel is the largest recipient of US foreign aid, receiving about $300 billion in assistance since it was recognised as a state by the US. Since 2007, almost all US aid has gone to support Israel’s military, which is the most advanced in the region. America has agreed to provide Israel with nearly $4bn a year through 2028, and lawmakers are considering billions of dollars in supplementary funding.

According to the Leahy Law, the US cannot provide security assistance to foreign governments that commit gross human rights violations. Moreover, in 2023, the Biden administration announced it would not provide arms to recipients deemed likely to commit serious human rights violations. Clearly, the US is not applying this law with regard to Israel, though Biden recently said the US would stop arms shipments if it launched a ground invasion in Rafah.

The pro-Palestine protests in US colleges in an election year and the overwhelming evidence of Israeli atrocities seem to have moved Biden towards some form of condemnation. Last week, he said it was “reasonable to assess” that US weapons have been used by Israeli forces in ways that are “inconsistent” with international humanitarian law.

And yet, Washington has approved more than 100 separate military sales to Israel since it invaded Gaza as the slaughter continues.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, May 13th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Political capitalism

Political capitalism

Umair Javed
Pakistani decision-makers salivate at the prospect of a one-party state but without paying attention to those additional ingredients.

Editorial

Spending restrictions
Updated 13 May, 2024

Spending restrictions

The country's "recovery" in recent months remains fragile and any shock at this point can mean a relapse.
Climate authority
13 May, 2024

Climate authority

WITH the authorities dragging their feet for seven years on the establishment of a Climate Change Authority and...
Vending organs
13 May, 2024

Vending organs

IN these cash-strapped times, black marketers in the organ trade are returning to rake it in by harvesting the ...
A turbulent 2023
Updated 12 May, 2024

A turbulent 2023

Govt must ensure judiciary's independence, respect for democratic processes, and protection for all citizens against abuse of power.
A moral victory
12 May, 2024

A moral victory

AS the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted on Friday in favour of granting Palestine greater rights at the...
Hope after defeat
12 May, 2024

Hope after defeat

ON Saturday, having fallen behind Japan in the first quarter of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final, Pakistan showed...