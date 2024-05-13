Financing a genocide in Gaza

Source: Council on Foreign Relations

Israel is the largest recipient of US foreign aid, receiving about $300 billion in assistance since it was recognised as a state by the US. Since 2007, almost all US aid has gone to support Israel’s military, which is the most advanced in the region. America has agreed to provide Israel with nearly $4bn a year through 2028, and lawmakers are considering billions of dollars in supplementary funding.

According to the Leahy Law, the US cannot provide security assistance to foreign governments that commit gross human rights violations. Moreover, in 2023, the Biden administration announced it would not provide arms to recipients deemed likely to commit serious human rights violations. Clearly, the US is not applying this law with regard to Israel, though Biden recently said the US would stop arms shipments if it launched a ground invasion in Rafah.

The pro-Palestine protests in US colleges in an election year and the overwhelming evidence of Israeli atrocities seem to have moved Biden towards some form of condemnation. Last week, he said it was “reasonable to assess” that US weapons have been used by Israeli forces in ways that are “inconsistent” with international humanitarian law.

And yet, Washington has approved more than 100 separate military sales to Israel since it invaded Gaza as the slaughter continues.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, May 13th, 2024