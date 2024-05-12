Adoption of Palestine resolution to put pressure on US: Munir Akram

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram asserted on Saturday that the adoption of a resolution advocating Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations by a large majority would ramp up political pressure on the United States to reassess its position within the Security Council.

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution on Friday with 143 votes. The United States and eight other countries voted against the resolution, while 25 abstained.

Three of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — China, France, and Russia — voted for the resolution. Britain abstained. Among US allies, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Spain, and Mexico voted for the resolution, while Germany and Canada abstained.

All South Asian nations — Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan — voted in favour.

Almost all Arab and other Muslim nations, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, voted for the resolution.

“The adoption of the admissions resolution by such a large majority will no doubt exert political pressure on the US to lift its block in the Security Council,” Ambassador Munir Akram told journalists in New York on Saturday.

In the Security Council vote on April 18, 12 of the 15 members voted in favour of making Palestine a full member of the United Nations. Britain and Switzerland abstained, and the United States vetoed the resolution by voting no.

“In reality, the US position will change once progress is made in launching talks on a two-state solution. This requires a ceasefire and probably a more moderate Israeli regime,” Ambassador Akram said.

The Pakistani envoy highlighted the exceptional privileges accorded to Palestine within the General Assembly, characterising them as a form of compensation from the international community. These privileges serve to bolster Palestine’s position on the global stage amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Munir Akram pointed out that adoption of the resolution reflects a collective endeavour by the international community to address the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and advocate for the rights and recognition of Palestinian people within the United Nations.

